Patricia and Dona Bessette Burial

A Mass of Christian Burial in honor of Patricia and Dona Bessette who passed away on Nov. 28 and 30, 2020 will be held privately at Saint Norbert’s Church in Hardwick on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Friends and community members wishing to pay respects are kindly asked to join the family at Fairview Cemetery on May 15 at 2 p.m. where social distancing measures will be observed. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
