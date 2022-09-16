Patricia Ann (Ash) Weglarz Obituary

Patricia Ann (Ash) Weglarz, 68, of Wells River, Vt., died on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her home after a period of failing health. She was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Sept. 14, 1954, to Clarence P. Ash and Gladys (Hale) Ash. She grew up in Sheffield, Vt.
Patricia attended Woodsville High School and Lyndon Institute. She then completed her GED and went on to receive a Bachelor of Business Management degree from Lyndon State and a Bachelor of Elderly Psychology also from Lyndon State. While at Lyndon, she received the Rita L. Bole award for outstanding academic achievement. She was known as “Payroll Patty” when she worked at Maska US in Bradford, Vt. She also worked for many years at P&H and at the Barge Inn. Patricia was a very talented cook, who enjoyed trying new recipes. She enjoyed her flower gardens, fishing for brook trout, dancing and playing cards; one would be remiss to underestimate her at the poker table. She loved animals, was an avid reader, spending time at the library and hours reading on the beaches at York and Wells.
Patricia is predeceased by her father, Clarence Ash, her mother, Gladys Fisher, stepfather, Leon Fisher, as well as her gram, Emma Ash. She is survived by her husband, Reginald Weglarz, of Wells River, Vt.; two daughters, Heather Weglarz, of Stoughton, Mass., and Stephani Perkins and her husband Michael, of Newbury, Vt.; a brother Bernard Ash and his wife Laurie of Sheffield, Vt.; a sister Sharon Hubbard and her husband Bernard of Lyndonville, Vt.; two grandchildren, Dakotah Welch and Zackery McKean; three great-grandchildren, Camryn, and Liam McKean, and Nova Flye; as well as lots of loving family and friends.
A calling hour will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, from 10-11 a.m., proceeding a Celebration of Patricia’s Life at 11, at Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville, 1 Birch St. Woodsville, N.H., with Melissa Gould as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Boltonville Cemetery in Wells River.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.