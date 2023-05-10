Patricia Ann (Buteau) Gilman Obituary

Nov. 26, 1938 - April 27, 2023
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Patricia Ann (Buteau) Gilman (84) of Lancaster, N.H., announces her passing after a period of declining health at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H. surrounded by her adoring family.
Patty was born on Nov. 26, 1938, to Adolphe and Arline (Vashaw) Buteau. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband of 50 years, Elmer Gilman.
She leaves behind her loving family:
Her beloved sister, Pricilla Cliche; Her children, Jeffrey Gilman and wife Jane, Tricia Bishop and husband Allan, and Sherri Marquis and husband Alan; her grandchildren, Courtney McCormick and husband Brooks, Griffin Gilman and wife Briana, Lauren Bishop, Arielle Marquis, Evan Marquis, Bradford Bishop, and Meredith Marquis; Her great grandchildren, Charlotte and Parker McCormick, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Patty was a life-long resident of Lancaster, where she attended local schools and met the love of her life, Elmer. They married on Feb. 23, 1957, and built a beautiful life throughout their 50 years together filled with abundant love, family and friends. After graduating from Lancaster Academy, she attended Concord College and worked for the Bell Telephone Company until moving to the New London, Conn. Naval Base where Elmer was stationed. They eventually moved back to Lancaster where they raised their three children. Patty was very involved in the community and in her children’s various sports and activities. She was a devoted member of the Catholic Church, serving on the Daughters of Isabella and The Tabernacle Society. She also loved volunteering for the Red Cross blood drives.
Patty was an avid sports fan who never missed watching a Red Sox or Celtics game. Her kids have fond memories of traveling to watch the Red Sox at Spring Training and in Boston. She loved golfing, bowling, and basketball- and even scored over 1,000 points during her own high school basketball career. In addition to her athleticism, she also won the title of Miss Lancaster Fair in 1955 and competed for Miss NH State Fair in 1956.
Patty loved her family fiercely and will be remembered for her quick-wittedness and her ability to get a room full of people laughing. She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend and “Grammy/Grams,” who was known for her blonde brownies, her ability to buy the best and most thoughtful gifts, always maintaining a clean house and being the best dressed at any event. Even in her later years she was able to maintain her love of shopping by becoming a very capable online shopper. Above all, her greatest joy was being a Mom and Grammy and spending time with her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Our Lady of Fatima Grotto Project, c/o Gate of Heaven Parish, 183 Main St., Lancaster, N.H. Patty always supported projects to beautify the church!
Please join us in celebrating Patricia’s life on Friday, June 16. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Catholic Church in Lancaster, N.H. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lancaster. In honor of Patty’s favorite sports team, the Red Sox, we encourage everyone to wear navy blue and red!
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, N.H. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
