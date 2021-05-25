Patricia Ann Hill Obituary

Patricia Ann Hill, 80, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Patricia was born in St. Johnsbury on Jan. 16, 1941, to Archie W. and Sonya R. (Toussaint) Hill. It was in St. Johnsbury that she was educated, lived, and worked. Pat was a housekeeper for several years at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab, as well as working as a housekeeper and caregiver for other facilities.
A bit of a daredevil, there isn’t much that Patricia wouldn’t do. She loved cookbooks and baking. Meat pies and oatmeal raisin cookies were favorites. Pat was a movie buff especially enjoying popcorn nights with Mya. 007, Star Trek, and horror films were among Pat’s favorites. As a huge animal lover, she took in stray cats, rescued parrots, and had poodles and pugs. More than anything, she loved her nieces and nephews. She was a second mother to them and loved taking them out on hikes, bike rides, and all kinds of outings. Patricia was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law: Jon Michael and Kathleen Hill of North Concord, Vt.; nephews and nieces: Tim and Wanda Hill of Ocala, Fla., Shawn Hill of Victory, Vt., and Mya and Michael Allen of North Concord; great nieces and nephews: Lainie Allen, Tyler Jones-Hill, and Emily Hill, as well as, Chelsey, Crystal, Carrie, Megan, Katelyn, and Darren.
Pat was predeceased by her parents: Archie and Sonya Hill.
A graveside service is planned for later in the summer at Grove Cemetery, date and time to be announced.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
