Patricia Ann Patenaude - Obituary

Patricia Ann Patenaude, age 65, of South Street, Concord, Vt., died in St. Johnsbury, Vt., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Patty was born in Walpole, Mass. on May 21, 1954, daughter to Harriet Noyes and the late William Carberry. She was raised and educated in Gilman, Vt. and White Mountain Regional High School in the Class of 1972. Patty was a stay at home mom and worked at St. Johnsbury Convalesce before joining her husband, Burt, in the family business as owner and partner in 1992. She also worked at North Country Vending and for the past four years at White Market in St. Johnsbury.
Patty absolutely enjoyed soap operas, especially As the World Turns and The Guiding Light. Photography was a big hobby as she loved to take pictures of everyone she could at any event. Halloween and Christmas were favorite times for Patty to decorate all out and enjoy the parties that went along with the holidays. She really came into her element spending her free-time at the VFW and Breslin Center playing corn hole and horseshoes with the ladies.
She is survived by her mother: Harriet Sheehan of Concord, Vt., her two daughters: Crystal Harris and husband, Jason, of Lyndonville, Melissa Patenaude of Ft. Worth, Texas, their father: Burt Patenaude, of East St. Johnsbury, five siblings: Bob Carberry of N. Concord, Diane Layton and husband, Charlie, of St. Johnsbury, Theresa Isham and husband, Keith, of Kirby, Ed Sheehan and wife, Laurie, of Concord, Cathy Cormier (Jamie) of W. Fitchburg, Mass., two grandchildren: Danny Persons, Jr (Sydney) of Wheelock, Dena Persons (Tommy) of Lyndonville and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Gathering for family and friends will take place at the Breslin Center in Lyndonville from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Burial will be held in the spring with date to be determined in the future.
There will be no Calling Hours.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 or at www.kingdomanimalshelter.com.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
