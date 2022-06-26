Patricia Catherine Francis Obituary

Patricia Catherine Francis, age 80, of Ingalls Lane, in Lyndonville, Vt., died suddenly in her home, Friday, June 24, 2022, from a medical event.
Pat was born on June 21, 1942, in Milford, N.H., daughter to the late Edward John Sr. and Catherine E. (McPolin) Phillips and grew up there, graduating from Milford High School with the Class of 1960. On April 13, 1975, she married Stanley Francis and shared 47 years of true partnership. They enjoyed in those earlier years going square dancing, line dancing and going to the beach whenever they could. Pat worked at Lyndon Institute for 31 years in the cafeteria and was known affectionately as the “Cookie Lady” and the “Hat Lady.” She thrived on the interactions with the kids there, and her last year, met a challenge from the students to wear a different hat each of those 184 days. Pat was only the second ever recipient in the history of LI to receive an Honorary Diploma in recognition of her selfless service awarded on May 24, 2018. An avid reader, she always had a book going, if not two, loved watching Jeopardy and even tried out at one point. The Wizard of Oz was her absolute favorite and she had an avid collection of all things Oz. She was a bit of a groupie for Mark 209, a country gospel group, but her love for her Lord was undeniable. Pat was a true woman of faith.
Pat is survived by her beloved husband, Stan, of Lyndonville; 3 daughters: Sheryl Ann Harris and husband, Charles, of Navarre, Fla., Trina Lynn Crosman and husband, Bernard “Skip” of Milford, N.H., Kelly Smith of Northfield, Vt.; 4 grandchildren: Caitlin Harris, Alex Harris (Carla), Chiara Lynn Smith and Catherine Louise Smith. She is also survived by her husband’s 3 children: Rick Francis and wife Amy of Essex Junction, Larry Francis of Sutton, and Dawn Marshall and husband Peter of Lyndonville.
She was predeceased by her brothers: Edward Jr. and Ralph Phillips.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Grace United Methodist Church in St. Johnsbury with the Reverends Aaron Kyu and Barbara Dwyer co-officiating. Burial at the Lyndon Center Cemetery and visitation will be private for the family.
Memorial Donations may be made to either the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or to Suicide Awareness Prevention Center for Health and Learning, PO BOX 1276, Brattleboro, VT 05302-1276
