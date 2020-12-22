Patricia Cushman - Obituary

Patricia A. Cushman, 74, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. after a courageous battle with Leukemia.
Pat was born on Feb. 10, 1946 in Hadleyville (Lyndonville), Vt., the daughter of Osmer and Wilma (Garron) Farman. Pat spent most of her childhood on the family farm on Bible Hill. It was on the hill where she would meet and later marry her lifelong love, Bug. They married on Jan. 20, 1962 and spent their entire lives on Mt. Pisgah Road, just a few miles from where they were both raised. She attended schools in St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville, Vermont. She was a graduate of Thompson School of Nursing with her LPN and later graduated from Berlin Technical School receiving her RN. She devoted her life to taking care of others. She worked as a geriatric nurse for many years at the St. Johnsbury Convalescent Center and the Pines in Lyndonville. She went on to work as the Nurse Manager at the Concord Health Center in Concord before retiring briefly. Retirement lasted just a few short months when she accepted a position working for the Veterans Administration. Pat was instrumental in helping to open and manage a The VA clinic in Newport, Vt. before ultimately retiring to care for her ailing husband.
Pat and her husband enjoyed gardening and farming in their spare time. He tended the vegetable gardens, while she tended the flower beds. She enjoyed making jams and jellies, quilting, making goats milk soap and traveling. Together with her husband they enjoyed traveling to Disney World with their grandchildren, and cross country to visit grandchildren and attend special events. When they were healthy, they never missed an opportunity to attend anything their grandchildren were involved in. Dance recitals and ball games were particular favorites. She enjoyed entertaining and never missed an opportunity to throw a party. There was always room at the holiday table for those who had no place to go. Her and Bug enjoyed many years as members of the Moose Club, dancing and helping to prepare and serve meals.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly (Chad) Rowell; sons, Dean Cushman, Bruce (Anna) Cushman; grandchildren, Andrea, Joshua, Rebecca, Kasey, Sarah, Caleb, Tyler, Zebulon, Jack, and Josie; many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law whom she grew up with, as well as lifelong friends, Irene Smith, Debbie Peck and family, Carol Brill and special niece, Kandy Petty, all of whom helped care for her during her illness.
She is also survived by her loving dog and companion, Elvis.
The family would also like to recognize the loving care Pat received from the Norris Cotton Cancer Center and the infusion Center at NVRH, as well as the oncology department at DHMC, and Dr. Roopa.
She was predeceased by her husband just a year ago, though to her it seemed a lifetime: and her sons, Scott Allen Cushman and Charles (Chuck) Cushman III; brother, Robert Farman and former sister-in-law, Helen Johnson and nephew, Vincent Farman.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat’s name can be made to Norris Cotton Cancer Center North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 and the Infusion Center at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
A service is being planned for Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery for both her and her husband Charles to be laid to rest beside their sons. The Rev. Dr. Robert Potter will officiate.
Memories and condolence may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
