Patricia Dionne Dubois Obituary

Patricia Dionne Dubois of Rye, N.H., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, Mass., after a valiant battle with acute myeloid leukemia. She was born on May 11, 1945, and raised in St. Johnsbury, Vt. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1963, and Katharine Gibbs School, Boston, Mass., in 1964.
After raising her family in Durham, N.H., she followed her love of the ocean and moved to Rye, N.H. In 1980, Pattie embarked on a career in retail when she opened her own women’s clothing store on Market Street in Portsmouth. In 1994, Pattie was approached by Talbots to open and manage their new store in Stratham which she did until her retirement in 2008.
Pattie was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. She was passionate about conservation of the environment, social justice, and current events. She was always ready for an adventure and traveled extensively.
Pattie was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Beatrice Dionne. She is survived by her daughter Demerise Dubois of Melrose, Mass., and her son Christian Dubois of Hingham, Mass., and her grandchildren Emily and Ethan Nguyen and William, Nicholas and James Dubois and their mother, Alexandra Dubois. She also leaves her brother Gene (Margaret) Dionne of Littleton, Colo., and their son Jeremy, and her sister Janet (Bryon) Quatrini of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Naples, Fla., and their daughter Erin (Anthony) Hill and their children, as well as many cherished friends. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all those whose lives she touched.
A funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at St. Theresa Church in Rye Beach, N.H. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to CARES Foundation, www.caresfoundation.org, 2414 Morris Avenue, Suite 110, Union, NJ 07083.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.