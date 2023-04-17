Patricia H. Rogers Obituary

Patricia H. Rogers, 79, of North Road, Guildhall, Vt., died April 14, 2023 at her home after a period of failing health and dementia with her family and caregiver at bedside.
Pat was born in Winsted, Conn. on June 30, 1943, the daughter of Merritt H. and Mary Anne (Newell) Holcomb. She spent part of her youth in Connecticut until her family moved to Guildhall in the mid 1950s. She was in the first graduating class of the new Guildhall Elementary School in 1957. She attended and graduated from Groveton High School in 1961. Pat furthered her education attending Mary Fletcher Hospital obtaining a nursing certificate in 1964. She continued her education with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1980 from Lyndon State, Bachelor of Science in 1985 from University of New Hampshire, Master of Education in 1985 from University of Vermont and a Legal Assistant/Paralegal certificate from Blackstone School of Law in 1992.
During her career in healthcare, she held various jobs. She taught nursing at White Mountain Community College, Berlin and for a time was the administrator at Country Village Healthcare Center, Lancaster. Pat was a longtime employee of Weeks Medical Center. She started there as a floor nurse and advanced to Director of Nursing. In 1999 she advanced to Assistant to the CEO until her retirement in 2019.
Pat was very civic-minded and served her community in many capacities. In Guildhall she served on the select board, the school board and was the zoning administrator. She was a trustee of the Guildhall Library and of the Guildhall Church. Membership included the Easter Star, Mayflower Society, DAR and lifetime membership to the Conn Valley Snow riders Snow Machine Club. In her free time, she used to golf and loved going to York Beach, Maine. She especially enjoyed taking her grandchildren to York Beach as well as to various local historical sites such as the Montshire Museum. She enjoyed and took great pride in her grandchildren as they participated in school plays and later in sports and FFA.
Surviving family members include her son Thomas M. Rogers, Sr. and his wife Dawn; two grandchildren, Thomas M Rogers, Jr., Emma-Mae D. Rogers; great-granddaughter Kinsley M. Rogers; a brother James N. Holcomb; two aunts, Mary Breault, Jane Short; and a cousin, Parks Holcomb, and her caregiver/companion Shannon Perras. She was predeceased by her husband Allison W. Rogers and her parents.
Visiting hours will be held April 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, N.H. A graveside service will be held on April 21 at 2:30 p.m. in the Ridgwell Cemetery, Guildhall. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate. Pallbearers will be Thomas M. Rogers, Sr., Thomas M. Rogers, Jr., Emma-Mae D. Rogers, Mitchell Doolan, Edward Brown and Joe Perras.
For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
