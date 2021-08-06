You have permission to edit this article.
Patricia Hill Graveside Service

Patricia Hill passed away on May 22, 2021. A Graveside service will be taking place Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at Grove Cemetery in East St. Johnsbury. Anyone wishing to attend is welcome.

