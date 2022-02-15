Patricia Jean (Domey) Wheeler
May 27, 1922 - Jan. 21, 2022
It doesn’t happen often, but, sometimes, when angels descend, they only make it halfway causing them to transcend the space and time between heaven and earth and fulfill their obligations to both. Such was the case with my mother – a beautifully unique, precious and enigmatic soul. Oft misunderstood by those unable to recognize her paradox, she saw her mission clearly and persevered bravely against all odds. I came to understand and appreciate, albeit later in my life, how my mother touched everything and everyone around her with the soft magic that only she was capable of sharing. My mother viewed all things great and small through the same lens – from the smallest leaf on a tree to the birth of a grandchild, everything and everybody possessed beauty and purpose. She treasured written and spoken words and as a lifelong learner, her quest for knowledge was breathtaking. I will be forever grateful for her physical and now spiritual presence in my life and for the privilege of carrying her in my heart as I continue my own journey. ~Kathy Manuel~
Born on May 27, 1922, in Newport, Vermont, Patricia was one of five beautiful children of Abner Eugene Domey and Mary Orcelia (Davis) Domey. She adored her siblings and cared for and watched over them with love and devotion. After graduating from Lyndon Institute and Lyndon Normal School, she became a teacher and principal before marrying her sweetheart and soulmate, Kenneth Robert Wheeler, in 1944. Together, Ken and “Tricia” charted their course and navigated the twists and turns of Ken’s military career – they celebrated the rewards of being a military family along with the sacrifices required. The family grew with the birth of their son, Kenneth Robert Wheeler, Jr., in 1946; daughter, Kathryn Jean (Wheeler) Manuel in 1951; and son, Philip Alan Wheeler in 1957. Patricia endured the tragic loss of Philip in 2010 and her beloved Ken in 2013.
Patricia is survived by her son Ken (Chris) and daughter Kathy (Phillip), grandchildren Eric Alan Wheeler, Kia Patricia Manuel, Kari Aviva Wheeler-Reed and David Andrew Wheeler, sisters Marilyn Anne Kipp and Janice Marion Hastings (Ted) and great-grandchildren Eric Alan Wheeler, Jr. and Baron Kenneth Austin. Her brother, Richard Gilbert Domey, and sister, Joyce Evelyn Perantoni, preceded her in death. To her many nieces, nephews and extended family members too numerous to name here, please know that our mother kept track of your accomplishments and celebrated your achievements as best she could – even when you were unaware that she was watching. Your love, concern and support over the years meant so much to her and will never be forgotten. Love and Peace – Treasure the Memories. ~Ken and Kathy~
