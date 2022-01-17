Patricia Jean Gray Obituary

Patricia Jean Gray, age 83, of Duck Pond Road, in Waterford, Vt., passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Jan. 13, 2022.
Patricia was born Feb. 3, 1938, in Michigan. She moved to Vermont in 1978.
Patricia was also known as Aunt Fluffy and Grammie Hotdog. Patricia was a hard worker all her life and worked many jobs. But the greatest job she would tell you was raising her six girls. She always made sure that her children were taken care of even if that meant working double jobs and with her going without. She always made sure her family came first. Whatever life threw at her she would handle it with humor. She always made people laugh.
She loved singing, especially happy birthday to her family, dancing, playing cards, going to the casino, bingo and bowling. But most of all she loved seeing her family happy.
Patricia is survived by her husband Clement Gray of Waterford, Vt., whom she married on July 10, 1993, daughters: Peggy Carlisle and husband, Michael, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Pam Drew and husband, Blaine, of Danville, Vt., Tammy Rainville and husband, Scott, of Danville, Vt., daughter Sherrie Giacobbe and husband, David, of Waterford, Vt.; son-in-law James Locke of St. Johnsbury, Vt. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Gina, Roland, Robert, Antonio, Alexander, Tyler, Chris, Tabitha, Caitlyn, Jaime, Samantha, Tiffany, Tony, Raven, Kameron, Patrick, Brady and Kaylee; several great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter; her Michigan family and dog Shadow.
