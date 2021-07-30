Patricia Jean Holbrook Bonnett Obituary

Patricia Jean Holbrook Bonnett passed away July 28, 2021 at NVRH in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Patricia or Pattie as many knew her was born on Feb. 17, 1950 and resided with her parents Clair A. Holbrook and Elizabeth B. Thompson in Sheffield, Vt. until she met her husband, Bruce N. Bonnett, in 1969. Pattie and Bruce dated for three months before they married in 1969 and later that year they were blessed with their son Wyatt. In 1972 they were again blessed, this time with daughter Tracie.
Pattie had a passion for music, art and her children. She worked hard as her children were growing up to instill those same loves into them. She fostered their music and art interests to the point that she gave special classes at her children’s school, teaching the children how to draw cartoon characters.
When both Wyatt and Tracie decided that baseball was the way to go, Pattie and her husband Bruce, volunteered as the score keepers for the Little League and Babe Ruth league, every night, all games, all summer long for over eight years.
Pattie is preceded in death by her father Clair A. Holbrook, her mother Elizabeth B. Thompson and her brother Perry Holbrook.
She is survived by her husband Bruce N. Bonnett of 52 years, Wheelock, Vt. Her son Wyatt P. Bonnett (Sarah) Mississippi and her daughter Tracie Mitchell (Mike) Wyoming. Along with several grandchildren and several more great-grandchildren.
No funeral services are planned at this time because Pattie requested no funeral.
Memories may be shared with saylesfh@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.