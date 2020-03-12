Patricia Jean (Wilson) Hoskinson - Obituary

Patricia Jean (Wilson) Hoskinson March 8, 1933 - March 8, 2020; passed away quietly in her sleep at Haven Hospice Care Center, in Gainesville, Fla., following a long illness, on her birthday.
Formerly from St. Johnsbury, Vt, Miami, Fla., Alachua, Fla., Pat had been residing in Gainesville, Fl. She is preceded in death by her Parents Gordon E. and Irma F. Wilson, Grandparents Jessie and Charles Foster, and her Husband Robert E Hoskinson, SSgt, USAAF, WWII.
Patricia is survived by her six children, Michele (James) Baker, Timothy (Aaron Bailey), Cindy (Andrew) Woodfruff, Karen (Ron) Strickland, Nathan Hoskinson and Patrick Hoskinson; her seven grandchildren, Meghann (Scott), Ryan (Kira), Melissa, Sean, Alyssa and Michael, and two Great Grandchildren Hulst and Vivienne.
After graduating from St Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1951, Patricia attended Aviation Training school in Boston, followed by employment with Eastern Airlines, subsequently relocating to Miami, Fla. where she met and married her husband Robert.
She was later employed with the telecommunications industry as was her husband at AT&T. Following retirement they moved to Alachua, Fla.
Patricia was a member of the Gainesville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, The general Society of the Mayflower Descendants, Hilltopper 1951, and the last survivors of the Greatest Generation.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 100 NE 1st St. Gainesville, FL 32601.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 13, 2020 5-7 p.m. at Milam Funeral Home, 300 S. Main St Gainesville, FL 32601.
Internment will be at the Neunansville Cemetery, Alachua, Fla. following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anyone who wishes can donate to St Johnsbury Academy, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
