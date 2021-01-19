Patricia Kenney - Obituary

Patricia Kenney, 85, of Lunenburg, Vt. passed away on Jan. 12 at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation following two months of declining health. Pat has successfully managed diabetes for 42 years.
The third daughter of Wilfred Gray Covell and Marion Ida (Reed) Covell, Patricia could trace her Colebrook ancestors back to one of the village founders in 1795 – Isaac Covell. She loved her hometown, was a proud alumna of Colebrook Academy class of 1953, and a member of Trinity Methodist Church in her early years. There were many cousins to visit in the area, and she had looked forward to the 250th Colebrook Anniversary, to reconnect further.
Pat’s ancestors on her Gray line were among those who left Ireland during the Potato Famine years, and came to Canada to begin lives in North America. The United States beckoned, and they headed south. The Covell farm in Lemington, Vermont is where her father Wilfred grew up. The one dietary item she stubbornly did not give up were potatoes, though diabetic consultants encouraged fewer of them. Could her love of that particular comfort food be due to the potato famine itself?
Pat had a work ethic that began early, and never let up. She was able to live independently right up to Nov. 6, 2020. She walked daily with Gracie, her Aussie Shepherd, by her side. Then it was back up the hill to stoke the wood fire she kept burning 10 months a year. And her chores. Pat’s barn has been empty for a time, but her llama and donkey still have fans! Even the birds will miss her reliable and varied offerings at the feeder where the bears came to check out the goodies, too.
Pat loved her working years with Marion Powers at the Lunenburg Town Office. Later, she was part of the “croo” at the Coos County Democrat, officially their General Manager.
The communities of Colebrook, Lancaster and Lunenburg all benefited from Pat’s work ethic. She did not seek the limelight; instead she served on too many committees to name, with a focus on completing the job at hand, and doing it well. In particular she was a dedicated committee member especially of the Lunenburg Historical Society and the Balch Library Trustees, as well as Christ United Methodist Church in Lancaster. She brought humor and an incisive intelligence to her role. When she served as treasurer of an organization, you knew the books were flawless. Her financial analytic skills insured funds were thoughtfully dispensed. She made thousands of Christmas wreaths, bake sale items, chicken dinners, yeast rolls and baked beans for others to enjoy. When she volunteered, you know she would follow through.
Pat was the widow of Harold J. Kenney, Jr. She is survived by Heather Colby, Heidi, Albert and Katie Marquis, and by John Rich and Kathy Rich Dubois. No more favorite menus, selected for those coming over for cards and Irish humor. With her best friend of 60 years, Gloria Fuller, they were “Grammie Pat” and “Nina” to Claire and Elliott Veszpremy and Wrenn Hewins, children of Bethany (George) Veszpremy and Sara (Ryan) Hewins.
Pat has two daughters, Jan E. Hughes of So. Burlington VT and Rebecca Hughes of Pilot Point TX. She is survived by her first husband Alan Hughes.
Pat was predeceased by her parents, and her beloved sister Louise Covell Rainville. Surviving sisters Geraldine “Geri” Covell of Hornell, N.Y., Faye Harris of Florence, Mass. and Carol Berry of Newberry, Fla. will miss summer gatherings at the Kenney Farm where terrific meals, lively conversation and games of Uno, dominoes and cribbage filled many hours.
Pat kept in touch by phone, with greeting cards and in porch visits with family and friends. A lost stranger asking directions was welcome to chat, too. As our hearts take on the loss of Pat, we wish we might hear her sign off the phone, one more time. “Catch you later.”
Those wishing to honor her life might consider either the Lunenburg Historical Society or the American Diabetes Association.
Services are pending until spring.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
