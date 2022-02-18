Patricia Kerl Obituary

Patricia Joanne (Carr) Kerl was born in West Burke Vermont in 1933 where she grew up in her family home on Route 5a just north of West Burke. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and attended school at Lyndon Institute.
After graduation in 1951, she packed up and took a bus to New York City to start training as a nurse at the Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. During her time in New York, she was introduced to Donald Kerl, through friends of the church. Don and Pat started dating and, in September of 1953, they married in her hometown church in West Burke. They lived in Long Island New York for the next several years, having two sons, Dennis and Tim. Eventually Don, Pat and the kids would move to Vermont, first settling in Barre, then eventually ending up in Williston. There Pat finished her RN Training at the Jeanne Mance School of Nursing. She worked for Dr. John Lantman, and had their third son Jeremy. Eventually, the long cold Vermont winters got the best of the couple and they packed up and moved to South Carolina, for Pat warmer days and for Don the joy of daily fishing on Lake Marion.
Don and Pat spent the rest of their years in Summerton, living on the lake. Pat worked several nursing jobs at nursing homes around Sumter and Clarendon Counties, spent several years as the evening nursing supervisor at Tuomey Hospital in Sumter. Later in her career, she would work as a teacher and a home health nurse.
After Don’s passing in March of 2014 her son Jeremy moved her to Denver Colorado to live out her final days. She had a long struggle with dementia and in the end, as Pat was known to do, took control of her situation by refusing any medical help. On January 1st, 2022, Patricia Joanne Carr Kerl passed, leaving behind her sister Shela Carr Bugbee, 3 sons, 2 daughters-in-law, 2 grandkids and 4 great-grandkids. She is survived by Dennis and Susie Kerl, Tim and Jen Kerl, Jeremy Kerl, Rebecca Kerl, Travis Kerl and great-grandchildren Zoe and Karly Blackman, Timmy and Lilly Kerl.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband Donald, brother Bud Carr, her sister Arlene Carr Bingham and her granddaughter Alison Kerl Blackman
In lieu of gifts, flowers or cards, please consider making a donation to one of the Non-Profit organizations Patricia did work for over her years in South Carolina, Sumter Senior Services (formally Santee Senior Services). You can mail a check or money order to: Sumter Senior Services, PO Box 832, Sumter, SC 29151. If you would like to make a donation via credit card, please call their phone number at 803.773.5508.
Or you can donate to Clarendon Council on Aging you can mail a check or money order to: 206 S Church Street, Manning SC 29102 or PO Box 522, Manning SC 29102 or call them at 803.485.8155.
