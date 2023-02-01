Patricia Mae Bedard Cross Obituary

Patricia Mae Bedard Cross, age 89, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at The Pines Rehab and Health Center due to failing health.
Patricia was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Oct. 28, 1934, to Archie and Hattie Mae (Davis) Bedard. She attended the St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Lyndonville, Vt., as a young child, and later the St. John the Evangelist Church on Main Street in St. Johnsbury. She graduated from Lyndon Institute in the Class of 1952. She married her husband, Ray Edward Cross on Oct. 29, 1952, who predeceased her on June 18, 2017, just shy of their 65th wedding anniversary.
Patricia was a homemaker for a number of years before joining the work force. She held various customer service positions in the greater St. Johnsbury area. From Sears & Roebuck, Hovey’s Shoe Store, Bank Teller, and Sales Clerk at JC Penney, as well as working for Home Health in her semi-retirement years.
Patricia had a free spirit in which she found much joy in her Morgan horses, that she enjoyed for over 15 years. That pleasure riding and showing her beloved Morgan’s led to her love for motorcycles. She got her motorcycle license after being a passenger for many years with Ray, and found a new kind of freedom of the road! She became a member of the Harley Owners Group (HOG) along with Ray. She especially enjoyed sharing her love for motorcycles with her two sons, and daughter. All of whom continue to have and ride motorcycles today.
They also were very active in the Country Corner Squares, square dance club for many years. She enjoyed displaying and selling her Arts & Crafts that began around the time that they started Grandma’s Bed and Breakfast in the early 1980s on Old Route 2 in St. Johnsbury. Patricia and Ray enjoyed over 30 years of retirement wintering in Florida, as active members of the theatre group at The Holiday Travel Resort in Leesburg.
Patricia is survived by two sons: Michael Cross and companion Patricia Noyes, Paul Cross and wife, Susan; one daughter, Renee’ Simons and husband, David; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends.
She was predeceased by her father and mother, her only sister, Catherine Bedard Brooks and brother-in-law, Regis Brooks.
At the request of the family; funeral services and graveside burial will take place in the spring. A notice of date and time will be advertised.
Memorial donations may be made in Pat’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association of VT.
Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.