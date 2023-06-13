Patricia ‘Pat’ I. Hood Obituary

Patricia “Pat” I. Hood, 87, of North Haverhill, N.H. passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Frances Atkinson Residence. She was born in North Ryegate, Vermont on May 12, 1936, to Edward and Beryl (Whitehill) Bailey. She attended and graduated from Groton High School.
Pat married James Henry Hood on Nov. 25, 1954. They owned and operated James Hood Inc., a plumbing and heating company, and the roller rink in North Haverhill. She was a member of the North Haverhill United Methodist Church and was active in the Women’s Fellowship.
Pat wintered in Florida with her husband for more than 25 years. She enjoyed taking long trips with Jim on his Harley Davidson motorcycles that he had owned for 30 years. She enjoyed bowling with Jim and often attended local BINGO games.
She is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, James H. Hood; two brothers, Kenneth and Norman Bailey; and her sister, Lois Welch.
She is survived by two daughters; Evelyn Boutin and husband Ted from North Haverhill, N.H., Barbara DiDomenico and husband Mike of Monroe, N.H.; five grandchildren, Dan Boutin and wife Melinda of Pike, N.H., Christina Berube and husband Robert of Groton, Vt., Jim Hannett and wife Angela of North Haverhill, N.H., Joe Dellinger of Lincoln, N.H., Michael DiDomenico of Lisbon, N.H.; and two great-grandchildren, Kassidy Patoine of Gray, Ga., and Aliza Boutin of Pike, N.H.
Services for Pat will be on Monday June 19, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville, 1 Birch St. Woodsville, N.H. with Melissa Gould as celebrant, followed by interment at Horse Meadow Cemetery Annex.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Centralized Founders Affiliate, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005
Ricker Funeral Home, Woodsville, N.H. is in charge of arrangements.
For more information or to offer an online condolence please go to www.rickerfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.