Patricia “Patti” Louise (Morrow) Morneau Obituary

Patricia “Patti” Louise (Morrow) Morneau, a proud wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2021. Her family was by her side, bringing her comfort, sharing memories, and treasuring every last moment.
Patti was the daughter of Almon Morrow and Ella (Stevens) Morrow and was born in Lancaster, N.H. She had five siblings and grew up in both Colebrook and Littleton, N.H. She was a graduate of Littleton High School and Concord Commercial College.
In her younger years, she was a switchboard operator for AT&T in the town of Littleton. She spent her adult life as a proud resident of Manchester, N.H., and finished her career as a Medical Records Specialist for the Manchester Mental Health Center.
Patti’s passion was spending her time antiquing and yardsaling. She loved to find vintage shops and new destinations looking for her next treasure. She was happiest when spending time with her family and friends.
The final years of her life were difficult due to the effects of CIDP, which is a muscle degenerating disease, but she never allowed the terrible illness to diminish her courage or hope, smiling at the love of her family right up until the end.
Patti leaves behind her husband and best friend of 57 years, Robert “Bob” Lucien Morneau along with their cherished shih tzu, Jackson; son, Michael Allen Morneau, wife Susan and her much-loved grandson, Kellan James, all of La Jolla, Calif.; daughter, Jill Marie Jackson and her adored granddaughter, Abigail Ella and partner Hannah of Manchester, NH; and son, James Edward Morneau and significant other Debbie of Manchester. She is also survived by her three brothers, Donald Morrow of Bethlehem, N.H., Stephen Morrow and wife Gladys of Dover, N.H., and Gary Morrow of Manchester, N.H., and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her two sisters, Gloria Desrosiers and Marge Gregory.
In celebration of Patti’s life and lieu of flowers, donations in Patti’s memory may be made to the Manchester VNA Hospice, 1070 Holt Ave., Manchester, NH 03109, who provided the end of life care for Patti.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.