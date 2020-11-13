Patricia Robinson Eldridge - Obituary

The world lost an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother on Oct. 28, 2020. Patricia Robinson Eldridge (“Tishie”) was born in Trenton, N.J., on June 8, 1935, to Karl and Elizabeth Robinson. The cause of her death was complications from Alzheimer’s disease. She was residing in Sudbury, Mass. at the time of her death. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Christopher Eldridge. She is survived by her husband, James Eldridge, and her four children; Scott Eldridge, Timothy Eldridge, Cynthia Eldridge Castellone, and Meredith Eldridge Martin and their spouses; Laura, Mary, Frank, and TJ. Tishie is survived by her eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; Alston, Kate, Jack, Sophie, Chris, Caroline, Samantha, Ciara, and Diana. They all felt her fierce devotion to them. She was their queen.
She cared deeply for her family, friends, and neighbors. Everyone felt welcome at her home and table; she loved to cook and entertain and her culinary prowess knocked everyone off their feet. She had a child-like love of all games, played double-handed tennis, made beautiful hooked rugs and needlepoint pieces, and was an antiquer extraordinaire. She could turn any piece of land into a beautiful English garden, and her piano playing made your heart overflow. She had a prolific eye for color and interior design; everything she touched with her creativity turned to pure gold. She worked in real estate and banking in New Jersey for most of her professional life.
She and her husband retired to the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and enjoyed many years in those beautiful mountains. Pat was deeply involved in the communities of Waterford Springs and St. Johnsbury, Vermont where she served on the Waterford Springs executive committee and served as co-director of the Second-Hand Prose bookstore for many years. She also took part in many fundraising and organizational aspects of St. Johnsbury Congregational Church and Athenaeum.
Friends wishing to honor Tishie are invited to make a donation in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.