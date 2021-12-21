Patricia S. Huntoon Obituary

Patricia S. Huntoon, 77, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Studley Home in Rochester, N.H., following a period of failing health. Born Dec. 2, 1944, in Rockingham, Vt., she was the daughter of the late Norman Ross and Catherine (Rice) Smith. She grew up in Whitefield, N.H.
Patricia was a homemaker. She enjoyed nature, drawing, and baking. She loved putting puzzles together and giving them to friends. She was best known for her kind, gentle spirit and her willingness to help others.
Members of her family include her daughter Julie Lemire and husband Scott of Wilton, N.H.; daughter Ellen Allen and husband Don of Millersville, Md.; and her sister-in-law Barbara Smith of Winchester, Va. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Smith.
A funeral service will be held for her in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Society for the Protection of NH Forests.
Please go to www.grondinfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.