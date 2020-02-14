Patricia Smith - Obituary

Patricia Ann “Pat” Smith, 82, of Littleton Road, Monroe, N.H., died on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, N.H.
Pat was born in Concord, Vt., on April 27, 1937, the daughter of Merlin and Margaret (Mahoney) Bradshaw. She attended Monroe School and graduated from McIndoe Falls Academy, class of 1955. In 1956, she graduated from Carriage Institute in Boston, Mass. for X-Ray Technology. Pat married James H. Smith on Feb. 11, 1956.
Pat worked at Jordan Hospital in Plymouth, Mass., Littleton Hospital, St. Johnsbury Catholic Hospital, and then for 45 years at Cottage Hospital, Woodsville in the X-Ray Department. Over her career she was employee of the month and employee of the year several times.
Pat sang in the North Monroe Methodist Church choir and taught Sunday school for a number of years. She also worked on the Lord’s Acre Auction making donuts for several years. She also served on the Monroe School Board. Along with her husband, Jim, she enjoyed vacationing and camping.
She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, James H. Smith on Feb. 10, 2019; a sister Natalie J. Allen; and by her son-in-law Robert Dean.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn M. Dean of Bath, N.H.; her son, Lee Smith and companion Michelle Griffin of Monroe; two granddaughters, Lisa Murray and Crystal Green; five great grandchildren, Alexa, Avery, Alaina, Billy, and Benjamin; two sisters, Mary E. Ingalls of North Haverhill, N.H. and Nancy E. Murray and husband Doug of East Ryegate, Vt.; two brothers, Bernard D. Bradshaw and wife Linda of Monroe and Christopher A. Bradshaw and wife Winifred of South Pasadena, Fla.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 14 at 1 p.m. at the North Monroe Cemetery with Melissa Gould as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
