Patricia Towle Obituary

Patricia (Little) Towle, 85, formerly of Mill Brook Road, Landaff, N.H., died on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Grafton County Nursing Home, North Haverhill, N.H., following a time of failing health.
Patricia was born in Woodsville, N.H. on Oct. 1, 1935 to Herbert and Gertrude (McCrae) Little. She was a graduate of McIndoe Falls Academy in 1953.
Patricia worked as a chambermaid at what is now called Ogontz Rustic Resort in Lyman, N.H. While there, she met Chester David Towle at a dance and they were married on June 24, 1961.
She continued working and was a stitcher at the Lisbon shoe shops as well as cleaning at Mittersill and for families in the area.
Patricia was a member of The Shared Ministry-UMC & UCC in Lisbon.
She was a meticulous housekeeper and enjoyed her flower gardens. Summers spent at York Beach at Short Sands Crowe’s Cottages with her family was time she treasured.
She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Chester David Towle on March 3, 2012; her daughter Wendy Ellen Towle on Aug. 22, 2009; and her brother, Clifton Little on Sept. 12, 2020.
She is survived by two daughters, Beth Miller-Clark of Landaff and Dawn Nelson and husband Ted of North Haverhill; four grandchildren, Justin Miller, William D. Clark, and Lilly and Emily Nelson; a sister, Joan Kinney of Littleton, N.H.; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be on Thursday, May 6 at 2 p.m. in Landaff Center Cemetery, with Rev. Lyn Winter, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, NH Chapter, 166 South River Road; Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
