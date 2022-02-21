Patrick Henry Hart Obituary

Patrick Henry Hart, 54, of Topsham, Vt., lost his battle with colon cancer on Friday Feb. 18, 2022. Patrick was born on March 17, 1967, in Barre, Vt. to Lawrence Hart and Gertrude Murphy. Patrick married Jodi Cassidy Hart on Dec. 3, 1988.
He was an avid logger by heart, and over the years he worked for CPM/Kimberly Clark Papermill, Lee Waterhouse, the Town of Topsham and, most recently, worked for North East Materials Group of Graniteville, Vt.
He enjoyed working in the woods, operating heavy equipment, tv and movies, sugar season, and more than anything else time with family and friends, get-togethers on Hart’s Mountain and family Christmases top the list.
Patrick is predeceased by his mother Gertrude Foster, on Nov. 12, 2008; his grandparents; and a niece, Tasha Hart on Nov. 2, 2016.
He is survived by his wife Jodi, of Topsham, Vt.; his son Patrick Hart, Jr. and his wife Makyra of Topsham, Vt.; his daughter Courtney Brigante and her husband Travis of Waterbury, Vt.; his grandchildren Isabella, and Patrick “Button” of Topsham, Vt.; his father Lawrence Hart of Topsham, his brothers, Larry Hart and partner Emily Waterman of Topsham, Vt., and David Hart and wife Allison Davis also of Topsham, Vt.; brother-in-law, Leonard Evans and wife Diane and their family of Topsham, Vt.; sister-in-law, Janice Hatch and husband Preston and their family of North Haverhill, N.H.; his father-in-law, William Cassidy of Ryegate, Vt.; his mother-in-law, Rudene Hatch of Groton, Vt.; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends.
The family would like to thank Joe Dimick, Harry Hart, and the rest of Patrick’s coworkers at North East Materials Group for their support during this difficult time. Patrick always lit up when talking about his work and loved going to work to visit with his coworkers/friends, they were like family to him. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make donations in Patrick’s memory to Tri-Village Fire Department, C/O Richard Sampson, 32 James Downing Rd, Topsham, VT 05076.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville.
For more information or to offer online condolences, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
