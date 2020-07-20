Patrick Michael Liberty, age 66, of Davis Lane, Lyndonville, Vt., died at his home peacefully surrounded by family following a long period of declining health on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Patrick was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on November 16, 1953, son to the late Leo and Phyllis (Lowell) Liberty. He was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury and received his diploma from Lyndon Institute. Patrick joined the U.S. Army from 1971-1973 serving a tour in Vietnam; he was a proud Veteran honored to serve his country. Throughout his life, Patrick worked as a logger for himself as well as Steve Parker. He loved watching westerns, especially Gunsmoke, being with family and living up on the hill. His biggest joy was watching his great-grandkids play outside.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Louise Durand (Lewis) Liberty of Lyndonville; his children: Shawn Liberty & family of East Haven, Erin Hartwell & family, Shelly Tufts & family, Robert Durand & family all of Lyndonville, Will Durand & family, and Monique Plankey & family of Springfield, Vt.; 21 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren: Mae, Rosie, Bubba, ChiChi, Smiley, Freckles, CoCo, Squeakers, Mav, Clay, and Dixie (they were his pride and joy). He was looking forward to meeting his new grandson in August. He was predeceased by a granddaughter: Jasmine.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Lyndon Center Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at www.guibordfh.com.
