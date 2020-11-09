Patrick Warner - Obituary

Patrick Warner, 73, of Evansville, Vt. died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Newport, Vt. He was born July 9, 1947 in Lowell, Vt., the son of Melvin and Marie (Mackenzie) Warner.
Pat was found unresponsive in his home on Nov. 1, 2020 and transferred to North Country Hospital, where he died peacefully a few days later. We can’t say for certain, but we can assume that Pat chose this day because he couldn’t bear to see the results of the presidential election. Anyone who knew Pat, knew him as a stubborn independent, and …..um thrifty (yeah let’s go with that) man, who definitely lived life on his own terms. Pat worked for many years in the warehouse at Ethan Allen, until retirement. In his earlier years, Pat enjoyed auto repair, providing service with his tow truck, and dealing in scrap metal. Pat was a hard-working man, while quiet by demeanor, enthusiastic as a storyteller. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, camping and working on cars. He befriended many neighbors as well as strangers who needed help clearing the recyclable scrap metal from their dooryards, or whose cars had run off the road through all kinds of Northeast Kingdom weather and were in desperate need of a tow, or those who simply just needed help.
Pat is reuniting with those by whom he was predeceased - including his parents, by his brother David of Derby, and sisters Janet Jones of Orleans and Joanne Dawson of Bellows Falls. He is survived by two children, Chris and his wife Natalie of Albany, N.Y.; Angel (Warner) Arnold of Albany, Vt.; step-sons Brian Mason and his family of Springfield, N.H., and Mike Mason of Prescott, Arizona; two grandchildren Dylan and Caleb Arnold; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Mountainview Cemetery in Lowell, Vt., the site where many of his relatives have taken up their final residences. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Orleans Senior Center, 15 Main Street, Orleans, VT 05860, where he enjoyed many senior meals. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
