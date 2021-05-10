Patsy Jean Murray Obituary

There was a celebration in heaven when Patsy Jean Murray (Guyette) took her last breath on May 10, 2021 surrounded by her loving husband and caregiver. Patsy was born on Aug. 17, 1952 to William J. Guyette and Henrietta Guyette. She grew up with her nine siblings in Waterbury Center, Vermont. Patsy spent her whole life caring for and helping others. She spent many years working at the DMV in a variety of capacities, but was most appreciated by the truck drivers and her friends and neighbors who she would often help out with registrations and permits. To this day, people still came looking for her help. She retired early, so that she could spend her days with her grandchildren and on her and her husband’s dairy farm in Ryegate, Vermont.
Patsy worked hard all of her life. She married Gordon on Aug. 19, 1996 on their farm in East Ryegate surrounded by family and friends. She had a passion for gardening, quilting and baking. You could find her in the kitchen frying up donuts, making bread, cakes, baking beans and pies. Or she could be found in the barn doing her calf chores. She loved the home and the life that she and Gordon made together.
Patsy is predeceased by her father, William J. Guyette (2/14/05), her Mother Henrietta (7/23/14) and her brother Tommy Guyette (8/9/12). She leaves behind her husband Gordon W. Murray of Ryegate, Vt.; her three loving daughters Sharlene M. Cornell of East Burke, Vt.; Sonya L. Boisvert of Barre, Vt.; and Billy Jo Roberts of West Barnet, Vt. Combined, her three girls and their husbands, Paul Cornell, Jeremey Boisvert, and Jeffrey Roberts gave Patsy seven beautiful grandchildren. Emily Boisvert, 22; Makayla Boisvert, 20; Colin Cornell, 19; Gabrielle Cornell, 17; Ashley Boisvert, 16; Jacob Roberts, 12; and Molly, 10.
There will be no service at this time. The family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org/ .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.