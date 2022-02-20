Patsy L. Pilgrim Obituary

Patsy L. Pilgrim, 84, of Kilburn Street, Littleton, N.H., died peacefully early Thursday morning Feb. 17, 2022, at The Morrison in Whitefield.
Patsy was born in Colebrook, N.H., on May 7, 1937, the daughter of Sherburn and Maude (Quilliam) Ramsay. She lived in Colebrook, Lancaster and Berlin, N.H., and was a graduate of Berlin High School.
For most of her life Patsy was dedicated to healthcare. At her start, she earned a degree in nursing from Mary Hitchcock School of Nursing. With hard work, dedication, and experience, she advanced her way through the healthcare system and eventually became the Chief Executive Officer of Weeks Medical Center. She was also the mill nurse at Groveton Paper Company for several years. Patsy will be fondly remembered for her service to the community and helping patients, families, and colleagues during her tenure. After retiring from her administrative responsibilities, she continued her civic duties and served on the board of directors at Weeks Medical Center for many years. Patsy will also be remembered for her love of family and friends, her kindness, and her spirit of giving to others.
Surviving family members include her loving husband Peter Pilgrim of Littleton; her son Alan Pilgrim and wife Caroline of Littleton; her daughter Donna Driscoll and husband Mark of Littleton; four grandchildren, Mark Driscoll (Maggie), Luke Driscoll (Kristi), Eric Pilgrim, Chloe Pilgrim; three great grandchildren, Andrew Dugan, Hadley Driscoll, Nolan Driscoll; a brother Gordon Ramsay of Oxford, NC; and many nieces and nephews who meant the world to her. She was predeceased by siblings, Bobbie Koon, Sherburn Ramsay, Ronnie Ramsay and Betty Poliquin.
Memorial visiting hours will be held Friday, Feb. 25, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. At the convenience of the family, burial will be at a later date in Glenwood Cemetery, Littleton.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Patsy’s memory to the Week’s Auxiliary, c/o Casey Dowland, Auxiliary President, 173 Middle Street, Lancaster, NH 03584.
For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
