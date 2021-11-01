Pattie-Sue McCarty Obituary

Pattie-Sue McCarty was 54 years old when she passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 30, 2021. She battled her whole life with heart problems. She finally lost her battle and will be forever missed by those who truly knew her and loved her. She had an amazing spirit and we will miss her deeply.
She was a resident of Charleston, Vermont. Pattie-Sue lived her whole life in Vermont, growing up in Hardwick Vt. Pattie-Sue and Clay Hill were married and they had three children together who they both love very much. Pattie-Sue was a carefree loving and kind person. She had a certain spirit about her that made her smile infectious.
She was a Registered Nurse for 26 years. She graduated from Norwich University in Northfield, Vt. She worked in many places over the years including her last place of employment at North Country Primary Care in Newport, Vt. She loved working there, it gave her much joy. She loved being a nurse, it was something she was very proud of and passionate about. She loved helping people in her community. She loved life and she lived her life fully. She loved her family, her daughters. She truly loved being a grandmother to her grandchildren, they meant the whole world to her. She loved horses, dogs and monkeys. She had a sort of fascination with wildlife. She loved nature. Especially the stars, thunder, and lightning storms. I guess you could say her spirit was untamed and it showed in everything she did. She will be truly missed.
Pattie-Sue was preceded by her father Patrick McCarty, stepfather Steve Kopi. Pattie-Sue is survived by her mother Bernice McCarty, sister Colleen McCarty, her three children Ashley Hill, Jaime Hill, and Amanda Guile, and their loving father Clay Hill. She has five grandchildren Maddison Hayden, McKenzie Guile, Patrick Guile, Tristan Fradette and Monica Hay.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. On-line condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
