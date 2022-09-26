Patty Caplan Obituary

Patty Caplan, 81, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Sara (Frankel) Grodsky, her brother Mickey, and her loving husband Harvey. She leaves her three sons, Jonathan, Todd and Seth Caplan, and his wife Mellisa (Pastore) Caplan, along with her daughter, Wendy (Caplan) Hirschman and her husband Bryan; four grandchildren, Sam, Lilah, Jenna and Becca, one brother, Ron and his wife Susan Grodsky, sisters-in- law, Margo Grodsky, Rayna and Gloria Caplan, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was born Jan. 16, 1941 and grew up in Springfield, Massachusetts. Patty was a 1959 graduate of Classical High School in Springfield and then went on to graduate from Lasell University in 1961. It was while Patty was in college, she met the love of her life, Harvey. Soon after, they married and moved to St. Johnsbury, Vermont to start their family. Although Harvey and Patty left the cold, icy, tundra-like conditions of the Northeast Kingdom for the sun and warmth of Florida, St. Johnsbury was always home.
Patty was a woman of many hobbies and interests. She loved gardening, interior design, baking, supporting local restaurants and spending time with her family. Patty was extremely artistic and used her creative skills in making wedding cakes, floral arrangements and even invitations, as she loved to use her calligraphy skills. Speaking of weddings, Patty loved to dance with Harvey! Whether it was slow dancing to Moonlight In Vermont, or mixing it up with youngsters to Get Lucky.
Words can’t express the person Patty was, but Bryan, her son-in-law had this to say about Patty, “she was funny, caring, hard-working, and always entertaining to be around. She was genuinely an amazing human being. RIP Patty Caplan, you are missed already!”
Patty worked alongside Harvey for 35 years, helping Caplan Sales grow. She also loved to give back to the community. She volunteered at the Fairbanks Museum for over 30 years, the St Johnsbury Athenaeum for over 15 years, and also found the time to work with NEKCA in their diversion program, and was on the Board of Directors for the Beth El Synagogue and the Northern Vermont Regional Hospital.
A memorial service is scheduled for noon on Saturday, Oct. 15 at South Hall (1052 Main St) in St. Johnsbury. Donations to the following may be made in Patty’s memory: The Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium (via Fairbanksmuseum.org), The St. Johnsbury Academy (via stjacademy.org).
