Paul Armand Fillion Obituary

Paul Armand Fillion, age 72, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully with family and friends by his side at NVRH on Jan. 1, 2023 following a rapid decline in health.
Paul was born on March 8, 1950, to Armand and Stella (Chicoine) Fillion who predeceased him. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1968 where he was on the cross-country team.
Paul held many jobs over the years such as Fairbanks Scales, Vemco Homes and Burke Saw Mill. He loved the outdoors. For many years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing horseshoes, camping, cookouts and spending time at his family’s Tenney Pond Camp in Newbury, Vt. In more recent years, his love of the outdoors continued, whether it be fishing in the Passumpsic River, Lake Willoughby or Bald Hill Pond or riding his electric bike on the Rail Trail or around town. He was outside as often as he could be. He loved being in the sun and water, enjoyed riding the back roads with friends and spending time with people whom he cared about.
He is survived by his daughter Tina (Rob) Keach and son Eric (Kerri) Fillion, five grandchildren Jena, Morgan, Abby, Kasey and Cannon; also brothers Dale (Elaine), Dennis (Diane), Michael (Sharon) and Rodney (Cathy); as well as nieces and nephews. He leaves behind a special friend Crystal Lewis, and many life-long friends whom he loved.
A celebration of life will be held this Saturday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. at the VFW, 204 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Rural Edge for Support And Services at Home-SASH, 48 Elm St., PO Box 259 Lyndonville, VT 05851.
