Paul Armington Ide Jr. - Obituary

After a long battle with cancer, Paul Armington Ide Jr., 74, died in his Danville home on December 11, 2019. Paul was born on July 2, 1945, in New York City to Paul Armington Ide and Frances Elizabeth (Large) Ide.
Paul graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He and his former wife, Gail Kuhl, moved to Vermont in 1968. Together they founded and ran the Candle Company in Brownington.
Paul had a forty-year career in timber-framing and historic building restoration. His work included restoration of Vermont barns, including the Shelburne Farm Breeding and Dairy Barns; covered bridges including the Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge. His did extensive restoration work on many Vermont church spires and belfries including the Island Pond Episcopal Church. Paul worked in numerous civic buildings such as the Wheelock Town Hall and in historic Vermont homesteads including the Calvin Coolidge Homestead and the Justin Morrill Homestead.
Nationally Paul did restoration work at the Golden Spike National Historic Site in Utah, the Keene Wonder Mine in Death Valley, and the Cable Mountain Draw Works in Zion National Park.
Paul had a passion for the natural world. From a young age he had a love for animals and observing nature, as well as natural athletic talent. In his earlier days, he explored other professional options such as art restoration and horse logging, before landing on timber frame restoration. He had a passion for learning that led to encyclopedia like knowledge. Always deep in a biography or the latest episode of The New Yorker or National Geographic, conversations with him were interesting and highly informative. Paul had a quick wit and an eye for the unique and romantic. His style stood out as it was a mix of hippy, cowboy and beatnik. Towards the end, Paul rarely missed an episode of Jeopardy and enjoyed his evenings by the fireplace with two fingers of Grand Marnier.
He was predeceased in 2013 by his loving partner of many years, Penny Hoblin. He is survived by his children, Knight Kuhl Ide, his son Raven Bona Ide, Raven’s partner Samantha Ferrato and their daughter, Faewynn Hawthorne and Knight’s son Daymien: Lilias McAlpin Ide, her son Lyric and her husband, Michael Mader; Linden Paul Ide and his daughter Lola; Penny Hoblin’s sons, Schuyler (Sky) Bond Nicholson, his wife Beth and their son Quinn; and Alexander Francis Nicholson and his fiancé Marie DiBenedetto and Paul’s sister, Mary Armington Ide and her partner, Mary W. Mathias of Brattleboro.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on January 18 from 3 to 5 at Paul’s home in Danville. Donations in his name may be made to the Caledonia Home Health and Hospice.
