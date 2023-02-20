Paul Arthur Dubois Obituary

Paul Arthur Dubois, of New Castle, N.H., passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2023, after a courageous fight against COVID-19. The youngest of three, Paul was born on Nov. 8, 1941, to Arthur “Bob” and Lucienne Dubois in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and quick wit.
Paul graduated from St. Anselm College in 1964. In 1972, Paul and his first wife, the late Patricia Dionne Dubois, moved to Durham where he took a position at the University of New Hampshire. There, they raised two children, Demi and Chris. Paul was a founding member of the Durham Men’s Basketball Organization (The DUMBOs), forming life-long friendships both on and off the court.
Upon leaving UNH, Paul joined his long-time friend and business partner, the late John McCooey, to launch New England Emergency Response Systems (NEERS) in Dover. Paul joined Cocheco Country Club, where he enjoyed the camaraderie on the links and over lunch in the clubhouse.
Around this time, Paul met Sharon (Nicol) Griffin after being introduced by mutual friends. In 2010, Paul and Sharon established their home in New Castle. They were about to embark on a new adventure in Naples, Florida, until the coronavirus thwarted their plans.
Paul is survived by Sharon, his devoted wife and partner of 27 years, and his children Demerise Dubois of Rye, N.H. and Christian Dubois of Hingham, Mass. He was the proud “Poppa” to his beloved grandchildren Emily and Ethan Nguyen, and Will, Nick, and James Dubois. Paul was predeceased by his sister Gloria Dubois; they are survived by their sister Cecile (Joseph) Merchant of South Portland, Maine.
For a full obituary or to leave condolences for his family, visit www.legacy.com
A service is planned for Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.