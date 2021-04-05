Paul Bednarz Obituary

Paul L. Bednarz, 86, peacefully passed away on April 1, 2021 with family members by his side at the assisted living facility Welcome Home in Lyndonville, Vt. Paul was born on Sept. 6, 1934 in Windsor, Conn. to the late Walter and Hattie (Hoskins) Bednarz. On April 2, 1960 he married the love of his life, Geraldine Agnoli who predeceased him a year ago.
Paul worked at a heavy-duty truck shop for over 20 years, but farming was always his passion. In 1990 he and Gerry packed up their belongings and moved to the mountains in Sheffield, Vt. where they built their dream log home. For 30 years they farmed the land, raising farm animals and had a large vegetable garden. Paul enjoyed working on all kinds of engines from automobiles, to farm and lawn equipment. He took pride in fixing engines and we were all grateful when he helped with our cars. Paul could not turn away an animal. He took in many stray cats and it wasn’t unheard of to see him carrying a cat to safety in the barn; not to mention babying the many dogs over the years. Paul will be remembered sitting at the kitchen table reading the local newspaper catching up on the town gossip. Spending time with family was very important to Paul. The family wishes to send Karen Thompson at Welcome Home at heartfelt thank you for taking such good care of their Dad.
Paul is survived by his children, daughter Karla (Brent) Staubach of Colchester, Conn.; son, Ken (Laura) Bednarz of Broad Brook, Conn.; grandchildren Samantha (Sam) and Sydney Staubach and Nicholas and Christopher Bednarz; brother John R. Bednarz of Windsor, Conn.; sisters Rose Mulka of East Windsor, Conn.; Josephine (Edward) Ferron of Granby, Conn.; Betty (Jack) Colby of Florida; Barbara (Gaylord) Schnieder of Malone, N.Y.; brother-in-law Rodney (Debra) Agnoli of Thetford Center, Vt. and several nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Welcome Home Mature Adult Assisted Living, 367 Calendar Brook Rd., Lyndonville, VT 05851 or Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH), Alzheimer’s Educational Department, 1315 Hospital Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 or Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org .
Services will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
