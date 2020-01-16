Paul Dennis Serino - Obituary

Paul Dennis Serino, age 59, died on Jan. 9 on his beloved mountain top in East Corinth, Vt. He was born in October 1960 in Hollis, N.Y. to John and Betty Serino. Paul is survived by his wife and best friend Jean Roberts.
Paul loved being outdoors hiking, rock hounding, and exploring the great woods of NH and VT. He was a musician and artist at heart; playing hand drums, restoring furniture, and building his most personal gift – his log cabin home for his wife. Paul’s love of nature and its healing ability for body and soul was something he generously shared with others and for which he will always be remembered. He had a lifelong love of learning – especially healing, gardening, and homeopathic remedies. He loved his dogs and constant companions with all his heart – Viva, Aleshanee, and Tahlow.
Paul is also survived by his brother John Serino of Franconia, N.H., sisters Susan Hight of Easton, N.H., and Ellen Serino-Etzel of Stroudsburg, Pa., his extended family of Luke Costa and Katie Hartford, and children Cody, Tasha, and Patina.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer. Sympathy and memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/ in Paul’s name. Many thanks to the doctors and nurses of Littleton Hospital Day Surgery and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
