Paul E. Pearl - Obituary

Paul E. Pearl, 61, of Pearlmont Road, Barnet, Vt., died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Paul was born on April 25, 1959, in St. Johnsbury to Merwyn Edmund and Eva Mae (Lackie) Pearl. He grew up on the family farm in Barnet where he was active in 4-H, showing a number of prize-winning Jerseys at local and regional fairs. He graduated from Blue Mountain Union School in 1977.
He worked on area farms and was the pizzaman at Bear Ridge Speedway. He also worked at Shaws in Woodsville, N.H., stocking shelves and most recently was a manager at Evans in Fairlee, Vt.
Paul had a love for farming, sugaring, the Boston Red Sox, racing, playing dominoes and bingo, and spending time with family and friends.
Paul was predeceased by his mother Eva Mae Pearl on Sept. 22, 2010, and his father, Merwyn E. Pearl on Jan. 9, 2015.
He is survived by two daughters: Mallory Pearl and partner John West of Grafton, N.H., and Tiffany Saeland and husband Raymond of Columbus, Miss.; a son, Timothy Burroughs and wife Danielle of Bradford, Vt.; three grandsons: Preston, Cole, and Henry; the mother of his daughter, Carolyn “Sue” Holmes; two sisters, Elouise Pearl of Barnet and Jane Burrill and husband Rodney of Moose Pass, Alaska; a brother, William Pearl and wife Gwen of Barnet; an uncle, Russell Pearl of McIndoe Falls, Vt.; two aunts: Louine “Tene” Lackie of Bath, N.H., and Marcia Lackie of North Haverhill, N.H.; along with two nephews and many loving cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 6-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville.
A private burial will be observed by the family.
Please note that masks and social distancing are required for attendance at Paul’s services.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
