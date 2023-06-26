Paul G. Downing Obituary

Paul was called to Heaven by our Lord on June 18, 2023 with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Paul was born in Weymouth, Mass. His family settled in Sherborn, Mass. where he attended Dover-Sherborn High School and graduated in 1974. Before attending college he traveled across the country ending up in San Diego, Calif., working for Proctor and Gamble delivering samples to many homes. Paul attended Wentworth Institute of Technology but eventually transferred to Lyndon State College, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Recreational Ski Resort Management. It was there that he met his love and wife of 43 years. Paul was very knowledgeable and a Jack-of-all-trades, working in different arenas including Burke Mountain, Meadow View Farm, Lowe’s, and RCT but his main occupation was a landscaper. He created Burke Lawn and brought “straight line” mowing to the NEK. He was very proud of his work revamping the Vermont Statehouse granite steps and his work at the Chapel of the Holy Family on Darling Hill. Paul loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time with his family, walking dogs, fishing, skiing, hunting and stargazing at night. He built an archery range on Darling Hill for anyone to enjoy. He loved to chat and tell stories and was often seen in his favorite Hawaiian shirts. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren tremendously. Paul will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Paul is survived by his wife Kimberley Downing of Kirby, daughter Krystal Amidon (Justin) of Kirby, daughter Kelly Lemieux (Jacob) of Burke, daughter Kathryn Mello (Gabriel) of St. Johnsbury, daughter Kara Downing of Burke, grandchildren Mason, Georgia, Quinn, Isabella, Carter, Vincent, Spencer, Blake, Lucas and Grace. He is also survived by his father, Richard Downing, Sr., brothers and sisters: twin brother Peter Downing (Barbara), Mary O’Reilly (James), Richard Downing, Jr. (Elizabeth), Steven Downing, Michael Downing (Karen), Ronald Downing (Amy), Lisa Shanahan (James), Christine Durfee (Kenny), Andrea Dupres (John), Christopher Nason (Debbie), Sirak Hiruy (Sarah), Zed Hiruy, Kurt Hansbury, Kaine Hansbury (Stacy), Ralph Caldwell, Christie Bradney, mother-in-law Thelma Tower, brother-in-law Larry Sargent, sister-in-law Linda Harran (Frank), sister-in-law Patsy Tower, several nieces, nephews, many other family members and his best buds, Rick, Tom, Donny, Dave and Carl.
He was predeceased by his mom Joan Downing, father-in-law David Tower, Sr., Brother-in-Law Paul Tower, Jr., and sister-in-law Elaine Sargent.
Services will be held on July 1 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of the Holy Family on Darling Hill with a Celebration of Life held directly after at the Pavilion in the Pines.
Guibord-Pearsons & Sayles Funeral Homes is assisting the family (saylesfh.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.