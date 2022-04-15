Paul Gordon Burdette Obituary

Paul Gordon Burdette of Whitefield, New Hampshire, aged 67, died on April 8, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born on Oct. 12, 1954, in Barre, Vermont, the son of Gordon and Eunice (Hubbard) Burdette.
Paul lived in Littleton, N.H. before moving to Concord, N.H. He was the husband of Jeanne (Daoust) Burdette. They were married on Nov. 9, 1991, in Spencer, Massachusetts. Paul attended Vermont Technical College where he earned his Associates Degree in Surveying in 1974. He was a long-time employee of Norton Saint-Gobain Company of Worcester, Mass. where he served as a precision machinist.
Paul was a master carpenter and handy-man building his dream lake-house overlooking Partridge Lake in Littleton and designing his retirement home in Whitefield. Furthermore, Paul utilized his skills for the benefit of others, volunteering his time and expertise for Habitat for Humanity, constructing two homes for the benefit of families in need. Additionally, he was a member of the Whitefield chapter of the Lions Club volunteering his time at community events raising funds for local charities.
Paul was predeceased by his first wife Patricia Bolin, his son Kyle, his brother Michael and father Gordon.
Paul is survived by his wife Jeanne; sons Troy Burdette of Spencer, Mass. and Brian Kellam of Alamogordo, New Mexico; six grandchildren; mother Eunice; sisters Eileen Corbett and Sharon Lupien; and eight nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity in Memory of Paul G. Burdette.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.csnh.com.
