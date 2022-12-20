Paul Henry Goguen Obituary

Paul Henry Goguen, 83, of Woodsville, N.H. passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville.
Paul was born on Aug. 30, 1939, in Albany, N.Y. to Florence White and George Goguen. He was raised in Rhinebeck, N.Y. where he attended Rhinebeck High School graduating with the Class of 1956. He served four years in the U.S. Navy and then joined the Placentia Uniformed Police Department in Placentia, Calif. In 1971, seeking a better place to raise his children, Paul moved to Vermont and became a Vermont State Trooper. He spent several years assigned to the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office as an Investigator, a job he particularly enjoyed. Paul took early retirement in 1989 and enjoyed the next few years spending time with his children and friends. Following retirement, he took positions as a property manager for A. D. Enterprises and a store detective for Rich’s Department Store. He spent the next several years living in Maine before returning to this area. He worked as a Security Officer at Mid-Maine Medical Center and operated Jorgensen’s Family Golf Center while in Maine.
Paul enjoyed traveling. He went every summer to Gull’s Roost Cottage in New Harbor, Maine enjoying lobster, lighthouses and relaxation. He was a fan of football and golf as well as whatever sport his children and grandchildren were playing and very proud of their athletic achievements. He would attend as many of his grandchildren’s games and events that he could make. He was very well read, especially WWII, true crime, Victorian mysteries. He loved being a grandfather. Paul loved going out to eat and his cats he had throughout the past 30 years. Paul loved his family.
Survivors include his five children: Sandra Hartford (Andrew) and children, Carrie, Andrea, and Carl, Cheryl Hutchins (Earl) and children, Ryan, Samantha, and Jared, Michelle Leclerc (Todd) and daughter, Emily, Jenna Goguen (David) and grand dog, Tink, and Jason Goguen and children, Cooper and Camden; 17 great-grandchildren; recent cat companion Little Sweetie; the mother of his older children: Laura Goguen; and his former companion: Dona Ryan.
He was predeceased by his mother: Florence Harper; his sister: Sr. Frances Goguen; and the mother of his younger children: Marion Goguen.
Funeral services officiated by Rev. Sonia Dunbar will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, 10 a.m. at Peacham Congregational Church, 56 Church St. in Peacham, Vt. Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, 5-7 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Memorial donations can be made to Peacham Congregational Church, 56 Church St., Peacham, VT 05862.
