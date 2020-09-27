Paul “J” Wilkinson - Obituary

Paul “J” Wilkinson, 90, of Lancaster Road, Groveton, N.H., died peacefully at his log home that he built, early Friday morning, Sept. 25, 2020, after a period of failing health.
J was born June 15, 1930, to Walter William Wilkinson and Lulu Marie (Woodward) in West Lebanon, N.H. He was a graduate of West Lebanon High School, Keene State College, and acquired a Masters Degree at the University of Colorado.
An Air Force Veteran, J enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years, primarily serving in Alaska, which he greatly enjoyed, and quickly earned the rank of staff sergeant.
After completing his enlistment, J met his wife at Keene State College where they were both students.
J began his teaching career at Pembroke Academy, and taught at Lancaster, Groveton, and Bow Junior High School; finishing his career with 23 years at Saint Johnsbury Academy, teaching subjects ranging from Principles of Technology, machine trades to mathematics.
Additionally, J was a Ward Log Home sales representative. In this role he met and helped many others achieve their dream homes.
J enjoyed a lifetime of outdoor recreation including hunting, fly tying and fishing, camping, sailing and was an avid photographer. He was a National Ski Patrol leader and a Red Cross First Aid instructor at Wilderness Ski Resort. He was very creative and inventive taking on small and large woodworking and mechanical projects. He played guitar, sharing his passion by instructing others, and singing at local churches and nursing homes.
Surviving family members include his wife of 66 years Alice Farwell Lewis Wilkinson of Groveton; two sons Jeffrey H. Wilkinson and wife Marie of Etna, N.H., Jon B. Wilkinson and wife Sharon of Lancaster, N.H.; grandchildren Peter J. Wilkinson, Ryan T. Wilkinson and Hunter A. Wilkinson; and a sister Doris Smith of Burlington, Mass. He was predeceased by his elder sister Lois and older brother Walt.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests making donations to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
