Paul L. Hodge Obituary

Paul L. Hodge, 49, died Sunday evening, May 15, 2022, at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital after succumbing to cancer.
Paul was born in Lancaster, N.H. on February 17, 1973, the son of Paul Sargent and Selma Ann “Sally” (Hodge) Morris.
He was a truck driver for most of his life and has been employed with Simpson Dirtworx for the last seven years. He was known for his passion for racing. Paul was always willing to give a helping hand when a friend was in need or just to give some advice when asked.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Heather Hodge of Lima, Ohio; children, Cody Hodge and his companion Kayla Blanchard of Orleans, and Kiara Hodge and her companion Tanner Amyot of Barton; grandchildren, Maverick, Madelyn, and soon to be born grandson Rhett; siblings, Rachel Morris of Orleans, Jay-Ann Leighton and husband James of Groveton, Michael Morris Jr. of Nashua, Charlene Morris of Orleans; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 5th at 11:00 a.m. in the Summer Street Cemetery, Lancaster. His cousin, Paula Dunn, will officiate.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
