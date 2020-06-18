Paul Michael Belliveau - Obituary

Paul Michael Belliveau, 53, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Paul Michael was born on July 28, 1966, in Hartford, Conn., to the late Paul Joseph and Gertrude (Soder) Belliveau. He was raised in Connecticut and moved to this area in 1998. He co-owned and operated M&M Janitorial for several years and later worked for Blake Jenkins Painting. Paul Michael loved working on cars, especially old cars. He was especially fond of the Crown Victoria; his favorite was a ’57 Belair. Even as a child, he took things apart and tinkered. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed having coffee with his best friend, Kevin Saban, and many others every morning. Paul Michael would give the shirt off his back and his last dollar to anyone in need.
Survivors include his sons: Donald Belliveau of Florida, Michael Sherburne of Groveton, N.H., Bobby Belliveau of Florida, Douglas Demasi of Lyndonville, Vt., Michael Leighton of St. Johnsbury, Adam Belliveau of St. Johnsbury, and Paul M. Belliveau Jr. of Wheelock; three brothers: Walter and wife, Shammi, of North Walpole, Vt., Fernando and wife, Cynthia, of Connecticut, and John and wife, Nita, of Connecticut; a sister: Trudy ‘Michelle’ Bergeron and husband, David, of Derry, N.H.; 12 grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Shirley, Connor, Cody, Destiny, Damien, Rylenn, Avelynn, Anabell, Harley, Torri, and Jasmyn; his girlfriend: Lena Rose Lafave of Wheelock; and his former wife: Michelle McCutcheon and husband, Dwayne, of St. Johnsbury.
He was predeceased by his son: Paul J. Belliveau.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, 5-7 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury. As per current recommendations, only 25 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at a time. Those people outside are asked to observe social distancing. Please use face coverings or masks upon entering the funeral home.
Donations can be made to help the family with funeral expenses.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com.
