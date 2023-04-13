Paul Michael Dorsey, 76, of Barnet, Vt., passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his daughter’s home in Jeffersonville, Vt. after a short illness.
Paul was born Oct. 24, 1945 and grew up in Belmont, Mass., the son of Joseph and Blanche Dorsey. He leaves behind his daughter Megan Goulet and her husband Brian, a brother Jeff, of Miami Fla., a sister Jeanne Colbath and her husband Helmut, of Framingham, Mass., Denise McGee and her husband Brian of York, Maine. He was predeceased by his sister Jane, wife of John Adelman of Woods Hole, Mass. He leaves two granddaughters, Sadie and Maia.
Paul graduated from Belmont Hill School in 1963 and the University of Vermont in 1967. While attending UVM, he played hockey as one of the first members of their original team. He went on to teach history in Danville. Later he went on to work in the forest industry and then in car transport. He loved hockey, watching car races, playing racquetball at the Old Mill, collecting and repairing antique cars, and doing heavy yard work.
Family was very important to him. Any time there was a family gathering he made sure a family photo was taken. He was proud to be a Vermonter especially when he purchased his dream home in Barnet.
Paul’s family is forever grateful to the gentle and compassionate hospice care that he received at the Jack Burns Center in Lebanon, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.