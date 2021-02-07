Paul Nicholas Trush died at his Lyndonville home on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, surrounded by his family. Paul was born on Sept. 20, 1937, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., son to the late Nick and Genevieve ( Touissant) Trush. He was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury graduating from the St. Johnsbury Trade School in 1956. Paul joined the US Air Force from 1956 to 1961 serving as Crew Chief for a B47 out of Topeka, Kan. He landed at airbases around the world and on every continent but Antarctica. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time and was a hobbyist building and flying RC model planes long before drones were a concept. His work career started at VT Tap & Die where he was a draftsman before going to Fairbanks Scales. He retired from there as the lead machinist after 36 years.
Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Janice (Pierce) Trush, whom he married on April 18, 1957, sharing almost 63 years together. Also survived by his children: Nick Trush (Selene) of Barrington, N.H., Linda Montmarquet (Frank) of Wells, Maine, Paula Layman (Barry McKee) of Lyndonville; 5 grandchildren: Jennifer King, Cody Trush, Lea Trush, Colton Layman, Tonya Layman; 5 great-grandchildren: Brandyn King, Zachary King, Violet Rose Ruel, Chrysanthemum Ruel, and Ansley Layman. Paul was predeceased by his father in 1980, his mom in 1967, and his brother, Andrew Trush, in 2019.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
