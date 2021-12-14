Paul Philip Doyle Obituary

Paul Philip Doyle, 97, of Barton, Vt., passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at the North Country Hospital in Newport with family at his side.
He was born Dec. 5, 1924 at the family farm in Strafford, Vt.; the son of the late William and Mildred (Judd) Doyle. Paul was the middle child of 13 brothers and sisters. He grew up on the farm sharing the chores of dairying, raising poultry and maple sugaring. It was at a time when horses and oxen were used to pull the farm equipment. Paul and his brothers drove oxen for many years while growing up particularly during the maple season.
Paul received his elementary education in a one room school house at Miller’s Pond in Strafford. He and his brothers walked over six miles each way to attend Thetford Academy where he graduated with top honors in the class of 1942. After graduation from High School he helped carry on the family farm for several years. In 1947 he took employment at United Farmers of New England in Randolph. Later that year he was transferred to their plant in Barton.
On June 29, 1948, he married Genie A. Gilmore. She predeceased him in 1988.
He later changed his employment to Insurance and Real Estate Sales. His wife retired from her teaching profession and together they established the Paul Doyle Realty Agency. It was in Real Estate that the young couple spent the majority of their business life. Over the years they developed a valuable reputation for honesty and integrity. Paul closed the agency and retired in the mid-90s. During his retirement he operated a small maple syrup operation, along with tending his berry plants. Paul enjoyed square dancing and jam sessions. He was known by many friends and family members as a great storyteller.
Paul loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter. He took several trophy bucks in his lifetime. Over the years, he raised and trained some of the best bear hounds in the country, but preferred shooting most of the bear with a camera instead of a gun.
Survivors include: four daughters, Cheryl and her husband, Edward Kearns of Youngsville, N.C., Sharon Doyle and her husband, Timothy Wheel of Helena, Mont., Beverly and her husband, Raymond Cusano of Jacksonville, Fla., and Kimberly and her husband, Mark Koprowski of Bethlehem, N.H.; four grandchildren, Jessica Cusano, Kristina Styren, Caitlyn Koprowski and Thomas Koprowski; two great-granddaughters, Emma Murray and Lily Styren; two siblings, Richard Doyle and his wife, Carol of Warrensburg, N.Y. and Dorothy Santoleri of Mason, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held in the spring in the Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton with a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mildred and James Doyle Scholarship Fund, c/o Thetford Academy, 304 Academy Road, Thetford, Ctr., VT. 05075 or to honor his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick. On line condolences are welcomed at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
