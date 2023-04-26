Paul R. Somers Obituary

Paul R Somers, 68, of McIndoe Falls, Vermont, passed away at his home with his loving wife by his side.
It was a life well-lived and some might even say it was legendary! It started and ended in the family home in McIndoe Falls, Vt.
What happened in-between was filled with crazy adventures, travels, hard work and many laughs. Chances are if you are reading this, you were part of one or more of those. Paul was an accomplished and well-respected iron worker; affectionately known to the work crews as “Paco.” He worked up and down the east coast on many wastewater treatment plants, bridges and power plants and before creating his own company Northern Exposure Ironworks. Often when traveling, he would exclaim, “I worked on that bridge.” He loved people, music, old cars, and his family.
He leaves behind his wife, Laurie (Clark) Somers and children Whitney, Christian and Lauren-Sydney Henault along with their families. His greatest joy was his grandchildren who all called him Papa. He is survived by siblings Bonnie Damon, Dwayne Somers, Angela Havens and Kim Bounty and their families.
There will be no funeral per his wishes. The family will gather at their home on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 1-4 p.m. to share stories and celebrate the man, the myth, the legend that lived to the fullest and will be dearly missed.
