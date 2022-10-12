Paul Richard Donio, age 68, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed at his home on Oct. 5, 2022, from a medical event.
Paul was born in Summit, N.J., Dec. 1, 1953, son to the late Frank J. and Marion Ruth (Grier) Donio. He was raised and educated in New Providence, graduating from New Providence High School in the Class of 1972. Paul graduated from Lyndon State College, which is what brought him to the area.
Paul was able to take time in the late 1970s and early 80s to bicycle across the United States. He trained as a Master Craftsman in Boston at the North Bennet Street School, working on historic buildings along the North Shore. He apprenticed and studied traditional woodworking methods and techniques and worked in that field since 1983 creating beautiful furniture that he sold around the country. In 1989 he opened Hawk Ridge Furniture at his home and later was invited into membership of the Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers. He enjoyed taking trips to deliver several of his pieces as far away as the Carolinas. He enjoyed hiking, biking and boating and playing the occasional round of golf. He picked up the sport while caddying for his father. He loved his German Shepherds and was devoted to their care and training.
He is survived by his brother: John K. Donio and wife, Susan, of Fayetteville, Pa., and his sister: Cheryl Whitmore of Efland, N.C. He also leaves his German Shepherd, Maude. He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Marion in 2015 and 2014, respectively.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 www.diabetes.org
