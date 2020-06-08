Paul Russell Tinkham - Obituary

Paul Russell Tinkham, 92, of Little Italy Road, Groton, Vt., died at his home on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Paul was born in Middleton, Mass., on Jan. 1, 1928, to George S. and Mary (Dunn) Tinkham. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. On November 7, 1952, he married Ruby Edwards.
Paul was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Caledonian Construction.
An avid outsdoorsman, Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing and raising his hunting dogs. He loved his land and the cattle. He belonged to the NRA and the VFW.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 68 years, Ruby Tinkham of Groton; a daughter, Paula Hernandez of Groton; two sons, Dale Tinkham of East Ryegate and Rodney Tinkham of West Groton; as well as nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by two daughters, Sally Ann and Linda Jean Tinkham; a son, Russell Tinkham on Oct. 13, 2016; a sister, Mary A. Welch; and a brother, James s. Tinkham.
A private family service will be in the Groton Village Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, Vermont Chapter, 32 North Prospect Street, Burlington, VT 05401.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
