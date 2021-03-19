Paul Tetreault Sr. - Obituary

Paul A. Tetreault, Sr., 85, of Dartmouth College Highway, in North Haverhill, N.H., died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Cottage Hospital, Woodsville.
Paul was born on April 10, 1935 in North Stratford, N.H., the 10th of 11 children of Joseph and Odila (Couture) Tetreault. Following high school graduation, Paul attended New Mode Barber School in Nashua, N.H. He briefly returned to the North Country and worked at the veneer mill before relocating in Woodsville and working at the barber shop adjacent to Bagonzi’s Restaurant. He eventually owned and operated Paul’s Barber Shop next to the old Hovey’s Shops and then at 83 Central St. On Oct. 26, 1957 he married Lorayne Simmons.
Paul served in the NH Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in September 1960.
He was a communicant of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Woodsville. From 1971 through 1982 he served as a representative on the NH State Barber Board, traveling throughout the state performing inspections and offering examinations to new barbers. When he wasn’t barbering, he was pitching horseshoes. Paul was a local champion along with winning championships at the state, national, and even at the world level. He was also a great dancer.
He is survived by his four children, Paul A. Tetreault, Jr. and wife Pamela of North Haverhill, Teresa Puffer and husband Stephen of Woodsville, Marie Marvin and husband Bernie of South Berwick, Maine, and Stuart Tetreault and wife Mary Ann of North Haverhill; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson; a sister, Leona St. Cyr of Milford, N.H.; two brothers, Roland Tetreault and wife Jackie of Wilton, N.H. and Lawrence Tetreault and wife Diane of Inverness, Fla.; a brother in law, Ralph E. Simmons, Jr. and partner Clay Marshia of Waterbury, Vt.; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife, Lorayne Tetreault on Aug. 24, 2008; two grandsons, Taylor and Timothy Tetreault on July 6, 2003; two sisters, Sister Mary Joanne Tetreault on June 29, 2020 and Rita Fournier on Oct. 3, 2020; three brothers, Joseph “Tracy” Tetreault, Richard Tetreault and Raymond Tetreault on Nov. 28, 2020; and two siblings who died at a very young age.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 24, from 6-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately.
Burial will be in the spring in Horsemeadow Cemetery, North Haverhill.
Memorial contributions may be made to Haverhill Little League, c/o Jen Paronto, 359 Woodward Road, North Haverhill, NH 03774.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
