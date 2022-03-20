Paul Wesley Harvey Obituary

Paul Wesley Harvey, 70, Old Partridge Lake Road, died suddenly March 17, 2022, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born in Littleton the son of Wesley and Janet (Santy) Harvey.
Paul was a graduate of Littleton High School, class of 1969. He began his career at Glenwood Cemetery August of 1967 as part-time and later made it his full-time career. He married Heidi (Wright) May 31, 1985, at the Highland Croft and later welcomed two children to their world.
Paul was most definitely the definition of “Jack of all Trades”. He worked at Cannon Mountain snow-making, was a member of Littleton Fire Department and later in life owned and operated Top Notch Memorials with his best friend Patrick Kezerian. He was citizen of the year for the town of Littleton in 2019 and a member of the Littleton Elks Lodge for 33 years. Paul took great pride in the care of Glenwood, St. Rose, and Littleton municipal cemeteries. They ALWAYS looked pristine. Anyone that passed by whether it was a local or a tourist always commented on how beautiful it truly was. If you needed Paul in the morning he could be found at Porfido’s Market or Jiffy Mart having coffee and shooting the breeze.
Paul was very much a family man and loved his family beyond words. He enjoyed camping, cutting wood, corn-hole, cribbage, puzzling, reading Stephen King novels, and his dogs. He loved campfires where many stories were told not once, but several times. He was a great fan of the Dallas Cowboys. There is an incredible void in many lives and he will be missed immensely. Paul was predeceased by his parents and his sister Patricia Howard.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Heidi (Wright), his daughter Jessica Bryant and husband Kyle, a son Lucas and companion Julianne Ireland, and his second most precious gifts outside of his kids, his grandchildren Gabriel and Raelyn. He leaves behind nieces, nephews, and many friends that are considered family.
A friends and family gathering will take place on Monday, March 28, from 4-7 p.m., at the Ross Funeral Home. A Celebration of life will be on Tuesday, March 29, 10 a.m., at the Ross Funeral Home with Celebrant Melissa Gould. Interment will be held privately. Masks will be REQUIRED for all events for the protection of the family. Memorial donations may be made in Paul’s memory to Riverside Kennel, 236 Riverside Ave, Lunenburg, VT 05906 http://www.riversideanimalrescue.org/howtohelp
To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
